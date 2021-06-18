 Skip to main content
Letter: Social justice is meaningless
Letter: Social justice is meaningless

President Grant and many friends and associates had their financial lives destroyed by a Madoff type. Since then, we have had extensive regulation, regulators and laws to prevent financial crimes. However, bureaucrats have proven to be totally incompetent. They were warned for years about Madoff. Bureaucrats are protected by public unions to not allow firings, demotions or competence. Even FDR warned against public unions. We have even seen the IRS play politics without meaningful control.

Linda Brugger says she’s all in for Social Justice. I detest the term social justice, it’s meaningless. It could mean redistribution of wealth, socialism, climate change fanaticism, race-based policies, the definition can mean nearly anything for people that simply don’t know what they’re talking about but want to sound like “good people.” Equal justice is what I believe in. Not investigations of Trump looking for a crime, instead of investigating a crime looking for a violator. The political abuse of power without fear of repercussions is dangerous to our country and society. The billion plus dollars’ worth of rioting, killing, looting and destroying peoples lives has largely gone unpunished. While the capitol rioters will have the book thrown at them. The crimes by summer rioters were also federal when they attacked federal officers and federal buildings. Again, punishment will be all political, more like the USSR than the US. Biden continues with his actions and rhetoric to divide the country both politically and race wise. However, the public has rejected his agenda totally, even the Democrats are predicting the loss of the House and Senate by large margins. Biden’s Vice President has already proven to be incompetent. Hiring by race and gender without ability or experience shows why his cabinet and VP are such failures. They are stuck with Harris, let them suffer.

Terry Platts

Gooding

