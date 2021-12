I am writing in response to a letter to the editor of Dec. 6 titled "Why is abortion front-page news?" Ms. Ramasco feels there are more important issues in America today than abortion such as the national debt, shootings, poverty and global warming.

So what is more important to human beings than life itself? Over the last 50 years, 63 million innocent babies lost their life to abortion.

So "why is abortion front page news?" Because we are killing the soul of America.

Stephen Schmid

Twin Falls

