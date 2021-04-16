 Skip to main content
Letter: Slogans Are Not Arguments
Letter: Slogans Are Not Arguments

Those familiar with George Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984” will recall, from the opening pages, a thought-provoking phrase. “Slogan-swallowers” are those who mindlessly repeat and zealously defend the sentiments of their leaders. Slogans are designed to draw superficial parallels that result in the illusion of knowledge and, if composed properly, emit a passionate response. Slogans are typically devoid of nuance and substance. They contain only the thinnest measure of factual foundation. Those in the leadership elite who employ them are demagogues who rely on the intellectual laziness of those they wish to compel. Presently, the American people are being subjected to a slogan regarding Georgia’s voter bill as resembling “Jim Crow”. Anyone with an 8th grade understanding of American history knows this is a falsehood designed to manipulate and raise the ire of voters. Politicians who engage in baseless sloganeering disrupt civil discourse, engender thoughtless commentary, and reveal that they are unworthy of the public’s trust.

Richard Guess

Hagerman

