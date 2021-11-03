Letter: Since when is defunding, conservative?

When did defunding schools become a conservative value? Having recently reached the age of 60 myself, I will venture an answer this question. One of the most shameful hypocrisies within my lifetime is the current trend of older Americans sucking at the public teat all their lives without so much as a peep, but then crying “Socialism!” and “Government Tyranny!” once they and their own children no longer need public schools, have their homes paid off, and are receiving free government healthcare via Medicare. Is this what’s behind the current campaign to harass and take over school boards, too?