Letter: Since when is defunding, conservative?

When did defunding schools become a conservative value? Having recently reached the age of 60 myself, I will venture an answer this question. One of the most shameful hypocrisies within my lifetime is the current trend of older Americans sucking at the public teat all their lives without so much as a peep, but then crying “Socialism!” and “Government Tyranny!” once they and their own children no longer need public schools, have their homes paid off, and are receiving free government healthcare via Medicare. Is this what’s behind the current campaign to harass and take over school boards, too?
IFF’s bogus libertarianism is based on a greedy pipe dream of getting rich if only you could pay desperately poor workers two dollars an hour to work in dangerously unsafe conditions while destroying the planet and poisoning our air and water and bodies, without any accountability or enforcement.
Despite not having children myself, I happily pay taxes to ensure that other people’s children have the opportunity to attend decent and hopefully well-funded and solidly-staffed public schools, to include the various clubs, sports, and activities that make school more than just memorizing facts and taking standardized tests. I likewise enjoy paying taxes to support public libraries, parks, swimming pools, and all the other public goods that I myself enjoyed when I was growing up.
Chris Norden
Moscow