In regards to the article where Simpson criticizes Trump, "Sorry for the Failure of your Elected Officials": Perhaps Mr.Simpson should spend more time working with other elected officials to get this shutdown ended and our borders secure, instead of openly bashing our president.
Oh, by the way, while we're talking about the failure of elected officials, let me refresh Mr. Simpson's memory. President Trump made several promises while running, one of them being we would secure the border. It seems to me President Trump hasn't failed at all. Finally we have an elected official who made a promise and is trying his best to stick to it.
Mr. Simpson would do well to remember that and side with our elected president instead of criticizing him, or perhaps it's time us in the second district elect someone new.
William Maxwell
Twin Falls
