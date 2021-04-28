Letter: Simpson should withdraw dam proposal

Simpson should withdraw dam proposal

Representative Simpson,

Magic Valley Republican Women took a unanimous vote to stand in opposition of the breaching of the dams on the lower Snake River. Our organization is very concerned on the significant impact this proposal would have on the livelihood of the people in Idaho.

We are requesting that you withdraw your proposal as we believe it not in the best interest of our beautiful state. It is the opinion of this organization that this action is not prudent to those people who rely on the resources the dams provide. The projected price tag of $33.5 billion does not accurately reflect the total damage that such an action would have on the state’s agrarian culture.

Therefore, we are asking that you withdraw any further consideration for any such plan. Our organization believes this would have a damaging and prolonged effect on the people and on the economy of Idaho.

Thank you for your consideration to this very important matter.

Respectfully,

Magic Valley Republican Women

Lucy Wills, President

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1