 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Simpson should withdraw dam proposal
0 comments

Letter: Simpson should withdraw dam proposal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Simpson should withdraw dam proposal

Representative Simpson,

Magic Valley Republican Women took a unanimous vote to stand in opposition of the breaching of the dams on the lower Snake River. Our organization is very concerned on the significant impact this proposal would have on the livelihood of the people in Idaho.

We are requesting that you withdraw your proposal as we believe it not in the best interest of our beautiful state. It is the opinion of this organization that this action is not prudent to those people who rely on the resources the dams provide. The projected price tag of $33.5 billion does not accurately reflect the total damage that such an action would have on the state’s agrarian culture.

Therefore, we are asking that you withdraw any further consideration for any such plan. Our organization believes this would have a damaging and prolonged effect on the people and on the economy of Idaho.

Thank you for your consideration to this very important matter.

Respectfully,

Magic Valley Republican Women

Lucy Wills, President

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls
Letters

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls

It has come to my attention that my 93-year-old mother, who I might add, still mows her own lawn with a push mower and who takes care of her alleyway when weather permits, received a Code Violation Notice with a threat of a $93 fine . . .

Letter: Is this really Idaho?
Letters

Letter: Is this really Idaho?

When I first moved here, the people had just voted for legislative term limits and that legislative body stated that the people don't know wha…

Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated
Letters

Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated

Letter: "Rational debate and reasoned response to Idaho issues largely have disappeared as GOP legislators try to out-strive one another in proving their Trumpist loyalties."

Letter: If bars are open, pools should be, too
Letters

Letter: If bars are open, pools should be, too

Last summer, with the Buhl pool closed all season, every bar in town remained open. Statewide, water parks, bike parks, skateparks were all closed or restricted, however, nearly every Idaho golf course remained open.

Letter: Thanks to the Orpheum
Letters

Letter: Thanks to the Orpheum

Letter to the editor:  We got to look in nooks and crannies and see the amazing behind the scenes rooms that so often we don't get to see.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News