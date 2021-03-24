Letter: Simpson should withdraw dam proposal

Simpson should withdraw dam proposal
Congressman:
Twin Falls County Republican Central Committee has voted unanimously to oppose the proposal you have made concerning the removal of four dams on the lower Snake River.
We join with many others in our request that you withdraw your proposal as it would not be in the best interests of Idahoans or our neighbors along the lower Snake River in Washington and Oregon.
The projected price of $33.5 billion does not reflect the damage that could result. Nor does it consider the disruption to Idaho and our way of life, including the impact on the prominence of Agriculture within our state.
We ask that you withdraw any further consideration of the Proposal.
Thank You.
Twin Falls County Republican Central Committee
Steven Millington, Chairman