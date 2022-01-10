Letter: Simpson ignoring elephant in the room

Simpson ignoring elephant in room

In an opinion column appearing in the Times-News on Friday, Jan. 7, Representative Mike Simpson reflects on the events of Jan. 6, 2021. He touts the benefits of an independent commission (H. R. 3233) which was passed by the House of Representatives on May 19 by all Democrats and 35 Republicans. It passed in the Senate by vote of 54 for (including 6 Republicans) and 35 against, but failed because it did not reach the necessary 60 votes to break a filibuster. What Rep. Simpson is failing to explain in his “reflections” is that H. R. 3233 was proposed by Speaker Pelosi. She was on the right track. A bill for an independent commission was introduced by Rep. Thompson (D-MS) and Rep. Katko (R-NY). It was what the country needed to explain Jan. 6. To his credit Rep. Simpson voted in favor of it, but he is not telling the whole story. The commission was defeated by his fellow Republicans including Rep. Fulcher and Sen. Crapo (Sen. Risch did not vote). Speaker Pelosi promoted the commission. After it was defeated by Republicans, the only recourse for Speaker Pelosi was to create a commission composed of members of the House to investigate the events of Jan. 6th. The vice chair of that committee is Rep. Liz Cheney a Republican.