Letter: Simple solutions to complex problems are rare

Simple solutions to complex problems are rare. Which makes it all the more confounding to watch Democrats trot out the same old simplistic notion of “gun control” as the magic bullet for stopping mass shootings. They seem so wedded to the concept of disarming law-abiding citizens that one has to question what their real motivation is. Is it just that they are so simple-minded that they lack anything resembling creativity or is it that they are using each tragedy to pursue an agenda designed to insure a more compliant society by disarming it?