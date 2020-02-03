Silence speaks loudly
The impeachment process reveals some disappointing and ugly things about contemporary US politics. First, reflexive pre-judgments by McConnell, Graham and other GOP senators that Trump did nothing wrong, are appalling. They declared Trump not guilty even before specific impeachment articles were adopted. Evidently Idaho’s two senators are content to stand mutely supporting McConnell’s partisan strivings. Their silence speaks loudly.
Second, refusal by many GOP senators to accept the impeachment articles as legitimate in any way is alarming. There is significant corroborated evidence confirming legal and ethical wrongdoing by or on behalf of Trump. Are so many senators really that incapable of recognizing validated evidence?
Third, we witness shallow — indeed feeble — commitment by so many Americans to constitutional integrity, the rule of law, and the proper play of long-standing ethical and moral conventions and norms. The bombardment of disinformation, lies and claims of “fake news” by Trump and his enablers, is calculatedly exhausting us. In the words of our Declaration of Independence, Americans are being fatigued into compliance. Where is our outrage?
Fourth, non-concern and willful ignorance displayed by many Americans are seen in comments that charges against Trump are “too complex,” “too confusing” to fully grasp.
People refusing to spend sustained effort to inform themselves beyond a superficial, simplistic level is self-injuring and dangerous. This indicates a shrunken and flawed awareness that plays directly into the designs of foreign actors and governments who wish us ill. Giving Trump an automatic and uncritical pass on his multiplying misdeeds, lies and reckless rants, we deliver what any tyrant wants to hear.
Franklin’s 1787 warning that Americans might have difficulty keeping a republic is disturbingly accurate. We acquit Trump only at our own peril. Can we not see this?
Grenville E. Day
Twin Falls
