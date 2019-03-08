Try 3 months for $3
I can’t believe Lance Clow and others voted down switching back to standard savings time.

They want recreationists to have more sun? Time marches on. There is just a hand full of people cycling at these hours. But the whole state has to continue to change clocks twice a year?

This would be like changing our calendars back a month to have more summer to swim.

I emailed Lance. No response. Must be more to it.

This is indeed a joke.

Chad Purviance

Boise

