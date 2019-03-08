I can’t believe Lance Clow and others voted down switching back to standard savings time.
They want recreationists to have more sun? Time marches on. There is just a hand full of people cycling at these hours. But the whole state has to continue to change clocks twice a year?
This would be like changing our calendars back a month to have more summer to swim.
I emailed Lance. No response. Must be more to it.
This is indeed a joke.
Chad Purviance
Boise
