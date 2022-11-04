 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Shout out for Mike Pohanka

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

This is a shout out for Mike Pohanka who is running for Idaho state House of Representatives in district 26. We just wanted to tell people who aren’t familiar with him what a great choice he would be for Idaho. He is a remarkable husband,father, grandpa and all in all wonderful person of faith. This is the kind of person we need to have helping to run our government. He has great family values and ethics and has grown up right here in our valley. Please make him your choice for Idaho, too.

Mike and Dee Dee Gott

Eden

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution.

Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Letter: This election is too important to just vote for an “R.” Idaho needs a Lieutenant Governor who will represent ALL the people of Idaho, who is qualified and is able to step in if and when the Governor needs it.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News