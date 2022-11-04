Letter: Shout out for Mike Pohanka

This is a shout out for Mike Pohanka who is running for Idaho state House of Representatives in district 26. We just wanted to tell people who aren’t familiar with him what a great choice he would be for Idaho. He is a remarkable husband,father, grandpa and all in all wonderful person of faith. This is the kind of person we need to have helping to run our government. He has great family values and ethics and has grown up right here in our valley. Please make him your choice for Idaho, too.