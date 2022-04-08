Letter: Should e-learning replace the traditional approach to education?

Nowadays, different technologies constantly move forward (education is no exception). I think there are lots of benefits from e-learning which you cannot get from the traditional approach to education. At least, by spreading e-learning we can faster achieve one of the sustainable development goals – quality education. I want to argue it on the example of Russian education and some international organizations courses.

Firstly, it seems to me so convenient to take e-learning, because you can study where you want. All you need is your notebook or phone with the Internet. There are many online schools in Russia (Umschool, Parta, Academy of Anna Marks), where you can prepare for your school’s final exams or even start to learn foreign languages. International organizations such as the UN, WCO, WTO have their own free courses for people through over the world. They are not difficult, but very interesting and you can get a certification after course completion. And these certifications may help you with finding your job or entering in college or university.

Secondly, I consider there are many benefits for people with disabilities, because they can attend school or get some courses from home in convenient atmosphere - where there are not bulling from others pupils. Such people can study in their own temp and schedule. There are many people who are shy a lot, afraid of being in a big group, so they may feel uncomfortable during attending educational organizations. They can get new knowledges via the Internet without worries or anxiety.

I think education should move with the times. I believe that one day e-learning will replace the traditional approach to education. I hope as much people as possible will have an access to education.

Anastasia Grigas

Twin Falls

