 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Short term memory: The new banner is go green — no more fossil fuels

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Short term memory: The new banner is Go Green — No More Fossil Fuels! And yet Idaho reelects a man who wants to and has proposed, at a Federal level, to do away with the most renewable "GREEN" non-consumptive source of energy in the world — our dams. How ludicrous is that? If you don't know who I'm talking about then you haven't done your homework.

Estimate: 10 billion dollars to remove the dams not to mention the billions of dollars in damage to Idaho's economy & hardships it will bring to its citizens. Really Idaho? What have you done? This single proposal to destroy Idaho should have been a wake-up call to Idahoans to Who This Man Really Is. There are 2 other long-standing Idaho representatives that voted to pass along the trillions of dollars inflation package, another wake-up call that Idahoans missed. But hey, let's all just vote for the most familiar "R"s on the ballot, that way we don't have to think or do any homework. Are the memories of Idahoans more short-term than that of the present administration? Must be and that is scary!

Do your homework Idaho! Keep vigilant!

People are also reading…

Kathleen McKenzie

Hagerman

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Taking down the curtain

Letter: Taking down the curtain

Letter: This last week gave a preview of what the Jan 6th Committee has heard for months about the Capitol riot. To those who watched the day unfold it was obvious that Trump was intimately involved in the unleashing of the mob to attack this institution of Democracy.

Letter: Protect Idaho business owners

Letter: Protect Idaho business owners

Letter: Small business owners like myself thrive on competition in the marketplace. It pushes companies to innovate and provide the best products and services to consumers. Unfortunately, big tech companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Apple are stifling competition with monopoly practices that crush small businesses.

Letter: A debate indicates two sides

Letter: A debate indicates two sides

Letter: I read the Big Story in Sunday’s Times News titled “The Big Debate” but couldn’t find the” rest of the story”. A debate indicates two sides, I only saw one.

Letter: Being part of the community

Letter: Being part of the community

Letter: These days it’s easy to get caught up in all of the horror stories in the news. There are big problems in the world and in our country. That’s true. There always have been. It’s overwhelming sometimes, and things can seem kind of grim. However, if one can pull away from the non-stop doom-scrolling for a moment and step outside, they’ll see that the world is actually pretty great.

Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Letter: If citizens of Magic Valley want to protect and keep our wide open spaces, landscapes and views, we need to join together and show our resistance to these projects like Lava Ridge.

Letter: Gov. Little can't fool everyone

Letter: Gov. Little can't fool everyone

Letter: In several recently published Guest Columns, Governor Little stated “Idaho must remain a beacon for capitalism, limited and accountable government, family and freedom.” Excuse me? He seems to have mentally blocked out his actions of the past two years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News