Letter: Short term memory: The new banner is go green — no more fossil fuels

Short term memory: The new banner is Go Green — No More Fossil Fuels! And yet Idaho reelects a man who wants to and has proposed, at a Federal level, to do away with the most renewable "GREEN" non-consumptive source of energy in the world — our dams. How ludicrous is that? If you don't know who I'm talking about then you haven't done your homework.

Estimate: 10 billion dollars to remove the dams not to mention the billions of dollars in damage to Idaho's economy & hardships it will bring to its citizens. Really Idaho? What have you done? This single proposal to destroy Idaho should have been a wake-up call to Idahoans to Who This Man Really Is. There are 2 other long-standing Idaho representatives that voted to pass along the trillions of dollars inflation package, another wake-up call that Idahoans missed. But hey, let's all just vote for the most familiar "R"s on the ballot, that way we don't have to think or do any homework. Are the memories of Idahoans more short-term than that of the present administration? Must be and that is scary!