LETTER: Shamelessness and ‘political unity’

Trying to catch up on the news, I turned to a PBS commentary, as I felt it would give a balanced view of Biden’s misadventure related to classified documents. I was pleased to find genuine, serious and civil discussion of the subject by both guests, one a Democratic and the other a Republican journalist.

I won’t go much into the details of their findings, but both Jonathan Capehart (Democrat) and David Brooks (Republican) gave thoughtful, articulate commentary on the subjects at hand. At the end of the discussion, these journalists and the moderator all came to the same assessment of why these subjects were intertwining — shamelessness.

I have used the phrase also in my commentary surrounding Trump’s tenure in government and the Republicans’ response to his antics. From the beginning, it was obvious this man “has no shame.”

From his recorded comments about “grabbing a woman’s crotch” to his bragging about shooting someone in broad daylight on Fifth Avenue and not losing a vote, it was obvious this man has no moral character. His elevation of the dictators of the world, while offending the leaders of democracies, including calling Putin a “genius” for attacking Ukraine, also shows his lack of understanding of right from wrong. His being “giddy” watching the Jan. 6 attack only further shows his debased character. Trump’s calling the Jan. 6 insurrectionists “patriots” is a slap in the face to our democracy. Trump most certainly has no shame.

Going back to David Brooks' assessment of this shamelessness, he labeled it as becoming a tool of “political utility” that is “contagious” and will “rot out the party from the inside” as “moral norms will slip and slip and slip.”

And, remember, David Brooks is a Republican. An honest one at that.

Greg Wayne

Twin Falls