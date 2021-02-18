Letter: Shame on Us

When my dad was in the Legislature he’d say if you’re trying to figure out what influenced a certain vote you only had to remember one thing. “Whose bread you eat, his song you sing.”

We knew before the impeachment trial started what the outcome would be and that there was nothing that could have been introduced as evidence that would change the minds of Republicans. The only thing that might have changed the outcome would have been a secret ballot vote.

Our constitution hangs by a thread because as much as we want to believe that it is “the vote” that determines who is elected, evidence suggests that in fact it is big money and Super PACs.

Behold our politics of greed. What can we do to change this situation?

