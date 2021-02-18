 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Shame on Us
0 comments

Letter: Shame on Us

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

When my dad was in the Legislature he’d say if you’re trying to figure out what influenced a certain vote you only had to remember one thing. “Whose bread you eat, his song you sing.”

We knew before the impeachment trial started what the outcome would be and that there was nothing that could have been introduced as evidence that would change the minds of Republicans. The only thing that might have changed the outcome would have been a secret ballot vote.

Our constitution hangs by a thread because as much as we want to believe that it is “the vote” that determines who is elected, evidence suggests that in fact it is big money and Super PACs.

Behold our politics of greed. What can we do to change this situation?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hold Trump accountable
Letters

Letter: Hold Trump accountable

Letter to the editor: Beware Idahoans: your old Republican party is gone. While we were farming and raising our teenagers, the party got radicalized by a demented liar of a president who fantasized that only he was capable of winning an election.

Letter: Lawmakers on anti-pot power trip
Letters

Letter: Lawmakers on anti-pot power trip

Letter to the editor: I was looking forward to Idaho making medical marijuana legal. Many chronically ill Idaho citizens have been waiting. But I guess we don't count. We aren't allowed to have personal rights that might improve our way of life.

Letter: Trump Unhinged
Letters

Letter: Trump Unhinged

Letter to the editor: I believe the 43 Senate Republicans who voted for acquittal entered the proceedings with closed, corrupted minds. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News