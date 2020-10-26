Letter: Shame on our politicians

Thanks to the lack of leadership from our Governor, County Commissioners, and South Central Public Health Board we are in Covid19 crisis. They have all refused to issue a mask mandate despite urgent pleading from our Health Care community. Our doctors, nurses, and hospitals are on the verge of collapse by the surge of infections yet these officials put the anti-maskers concerns about "freedom" over the concerns of common sense citizens who follow the rules. The result is unsustainable record numbers of infections being spread by those who are refusing to mask up and who are in essence committing premeditated murder. Lives matter, Doctors matter, nurses matter. It's time for our politicians to lead not hide in cowardice or worse yet appear to have their collective heads in the sand.