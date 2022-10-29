Letter: Setting the record straight

Setting the record straight

The record needs to be set straight on Magic Valley Energy LLC. I have read the plan of Development they put out June 2021.

1. This company is owned by a corp in New York

2. Page 24 of this report shows they are $47 billion in DEBT. Is that a secure place for a business to be?

3. The power is set to go to California. Idaho will only get it if we pay a ransom. ( They are holding it hostage.)

4. They say it will bring in jobs. We can’t fill the ones we have now. There will only be 20 Jobs once the job is finished.

5. This will disrupt ranching, hunting and ATVing. Some of these changes for ranchers could cause them to lose the ranches they have owned for generations.

6. The toll on birds, bats and others is allowed with permits.

Even our eagles can be killed. Along with any other bird that gets in the way. Kill bats and you get insect problems.

7. This project will use our precious water during and after the project. We are in a drought. Some homes in the Boise area are needing to sink wells deeper. The increase in population could cause that to happen here.

8. Blasting over our aquifer could cause damage. No one can answer how much, if any.

9. New nuclear power is being studied and developed at INL. This would use less land and each state could be responsible for their own power.

10. Do you really want to give our Southern Idaho away? Wind turbines are not the green energy they say. Study It!

Carol MacNeil

Twin Falls