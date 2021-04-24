It has come to my attention that my 93-year-old mother, who I might add, still mows her own lawn with a push mower and who takes care of her alleyway when weather permits, received a Code Violation Notice with a threat of a $93 fine within a few days if the Bur Buttercup weed was not immediately removed. I believe this was unnecessary as the weather in Twin Falls has not only been very cold but very windy, yet, I witnessed my elderly parent bundled up in two layers of clothing digging up the small ½-inch plant. I believe that the city should have taken into consideration weather conditions before the threat of a fine. She keeps a clean alley during the summer months, trims her own hedges on a ladder. I believe this notification was unnecessary and causing undue stress. I also wonder what type of a mayor this city has, one who did not acknowledge receipt of my letter nor had any concern regarding this situation. Apparently, the city also does not have any concern regarding their comments when they built the new city hall to have city employees including the fire department park in their old parking lot leaving the current parking lot for elderly customers of the Jagged Edge salon. Instead, city employees and fire trucks are using this parking lot leaving the elderly to park across a busy one-way street to walk to their appointments. What happened to the kind, considerate leaders of Twin Falls? It seems to me that the senior citizen is being put on the back burner of this town.
Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
When I first moved here, the people had just voted for legislative term limits and that legislative body stated that the people don't know wha…
Do you want America's Constitutional Republic to become a Socialist/Marxist hellhole dictatorship like Venezuela, China or Russia? We are rapi…
"Reading the indecent comments regarding the passing of Rush Limbaugh is a study in spiritual poverty and the hatred issuing from it."
How did we get self absorbed people to represent Idaho? These are the changes our electives want to make and it seems like they care too much …
During the first hearings, homeowners asked about future cellars and were told that was not relevant. But here we are again!
Letter to the editor: We got to look in nooks and crannies and see the amazing behind the scenes rooms that so often we don't get to see.
"Our Idaho top 1% earners will be just fine without a tax cut that would save them on average nearly $10,000 a year."
Letter: If your local DMV was “backlogged” and told you that they needed 50 years to get you a new license, would you drive without a license to avoid waiting the 50 years.
Letter to the editor: If it came down to helping make school more affordable to students, forget it. Cutting funding because they’re mad about progress and facts? That’s worth their time, energy, and your tax money.
Letter to the editor: If it came down to helping make school more affordable to students, forget it. Cutting funding because they’re mad about progress and facts? That’s worth their time, energy, and your tax money.