Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls

It has come to my attention that my 93-year-old mother, who I might add, still mows her own lawn with a push mower and who takes care of her alleyway when weather permits, received a Code Violation Notice with a threat of a $93 fine within a few days if the Bur Buttercup weed was not immediately removed. I believe this was unnecessary as the weather in Twin Falls has not only been very cold but very windy, yet, I witnessed my elderly parent bundled up in two layers of clothing digging up the small ½-inch plant. I believe that the city should have taken into consideration weather conditions before the threat of a fine. She keeps a clean alley during the summer months, trims her own hedges on a ladder. I believe this notification was unnecessary and causing undue stress. I also wonder what type of a mayor this city has, one who did not acknowledge receipt of my letter nor had any concern regarding this situation. Apparently, the city also does not have any concern regarding their comments when they built the new city hall to have city employees including the fire department park in their old parking lot leaving the current parking lot for elderly customers of the Jagged Edge salon. Instead, city employees and fire trucks are using this parking lot leaving the elderly to park across a busy one-way street to walk to their appointments. What happened to the kind, considerate leaders of Twin Falls? It seems to me that the senior citizen is being put on the back burner of this town.