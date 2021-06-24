Letter: Senior Center appreciates Rotary Club

In regards to Doug Brown’s recent Letter to the Editor, I would like to make clear that the Twin Falls Senior Center and the Twin Falls Noon Rotary Club are working hand in hand at the Municipal Band refreshment stand in selling cookies and popcorn.

To Mr. Brown, and all of Twin Falls, please know that our two organizations have been partners and work together for the advancement of the Senior Center and the community as a whole. The Rotary Club provides drivers, vehicles and resources for delivery of our monthly food boxes to our home-bound seniors, and club members volunteer whenever asked or needed. The sale of cookies and popcorn is an ongoing mutual project between the Center and the Rotary Club; something that has been done for several years.