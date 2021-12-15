Letter: Send Growing Climate Solutions Act to president's desk

There has been a lot of action in Washington recently to address climate realities. Just last month, with Senator Mike Crapo’s and Senator Jim Risch’s support, Congress approved the first major infrastructure package in a generation, which includes the largest investment in clean energy capabilities in American history.

One of the most important climate bills, however, is awaiting a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives — the Growing Climate Solutions Act.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create voluntary programs to help farmers, ranchers, and foresters access carbon credits. These credits are awarded for employing sustainable land-use practices that remove carbon from the atmosphere. They can be sold or traded, creating valuable new revenue streams for landowners.

In other words, the Growing Climate Solutions Act would break down barriers to help agricultural communities contribute to carbon reduction.

The bill’s pragmatic approach has earned the support of more than 70 agricultural and environmental organizations. It was passed in the U.S. Senate by a 92-8 margin. And it has garnered the support of Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, who co-sponsored the bill in the House.

Congressman Simpson has been a strong champion of Idaho’s farmers and ranchers. I encourage him to continue to work with his colleagues to send the Growing Climate Solutions Act to the president’s desk.

Brook Allen Meridian

