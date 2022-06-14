 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Sen. Crapo and Gov. Little should call for change on the lower Snake River

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Sen. Crapo and Gov. Little should call for change on the lower Snake River

On Friday, the Times-News ran an AP article on the Murray-Inslee report with the headline: “Replacing benefits of Snake River Dams would cost billions.” After decades of claiming the 4 lower Snake River dams could not be replaced, the cost of that replacement (10-27 billion, according to the article) has become the newest talking point of the feds’ minions.

What the Army Corps and Bonneville Power Admin don’t want taxpayers to know is that they’ve already lost billions on these dams. The article mentioned $17 billion salmon recovery projects which were predestined to fail. Furthermore, BPA is not profiting off these dams and, with $15 billion in the hole, the administration will soon face bankruptcy. And what about the cost of losing salmon, a species so keystone to who we are as Idahoans, that our greatest landmarks are named for them? That’s a $1.2 billion annual fishing and eco-tourism economy we are losing out on. Simply put, we cannot afford not to breach the 4 lower Snake River dams. We cannot afford salmon extinction.

People are also reading…

I’m grateful that Sen. Murray and Gov. Inslee are finally joining Rep. Simpson in calling for change on the Lower Snake River. I urge readers to call Sen. Crapo and Gov. Little and ask that they do the same.

Cheyon Sheen

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Letter: Protect our lands in the Magic Valley

Letter: If citizens of Magic Valley want to protect and keep our wide open spaces, landscapes and views, we need to join together and show our resistance to these projects like Lava Ridge.

Letter: Gov. Little can't fool everyone

Letter: Gov. Little can't fool everyone

Letter: In several recently published Guest Columns, Governor Little stated “Idaho must remain a beacon for capitalism, limited and accountable government, family and freedom.” Excuse me? He seems to have mentally blocked out his actions of the past two years.

Letter: The good and bad of Twin Falls

Letter: The good and bad of Twin Falls

Letter: My wife and I recently moved to Twin Falls from California and we are surprised by the lack of people speaking up in your newspaper. On the other hand, we love Twin Falls.

Letter: Simple solutions to complex problems are rare

Letter: Simple solutions to complex problems are rare

Letter: Simple solutions to complex problems are rare. Which makes it all the more confounding to watch Democrats trot out the same old simplistic notion of “gun control” as the magic bullet for stopping mass shootings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News