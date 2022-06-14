Letter: Sen. Crapo and Gov. Little should call for change on the lower Snake River

Sen. Crapo and Gov. Little should call for change on the lower Snake River

On Friday, the Times-News ran an AP article on the Murray-Inslee report with the headline: “Replacing benefits of Snake River Dams would cost billions.” After decades of claiming the 4 lower Snake River dams could not be replaced, the cost of that replacement (10-27 billion, according to the article) has become the newest talking point of the feds’ minions.

What the Army Corps and Bonneville Power Admin don’t want taxpayers to know is that they’ve already lost billions on these dams. The article mentioned $17 billion salmon recovery projects which were predestined to fail. Furthermore, BPA is not profiting off these dams and, with $15 billion in the hole, the administration will soon face bankruptcy. And what about the cost of losing salmon, a species so keystone to who we are as Idahoans, that our greatest landmarks are named for them? That’s a $1.2 billion annual fishing and eco-tourism economy we are losing out on. Simply put, we cannot afford not to breach the 4 lower Snake River dams. We cannot afford salmon extinction.

I’m grateful that Sen. Murray and Gov. Inslee are finally joining Rep. Simpson in calling for change on the Lower Snake River. I urge readers to call Sen. Crapo and Gov. Little and ask that they do the same.

Cheyon Sheen

Twin Falls

