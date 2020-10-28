 Skip to main content
Letter: Seeing red in Twin Falls
Letter: Seeing red in Twin Falls

When I was a school teacher for 33 years (31 in Idaho) I was always dismayed that the school board was usually composed of non-educators. Thank goodness that has changed. I am wondering how many "health" professionals are on the South Central Health Board? It is so sad that this board put politics ahead of public safety. Shame on them! However, thank you to the four members who voted for a mask mandate. The board did vote to write a letter to Gov. Little about a mask mandate (isn't that called "passing the buck?"). Brent Reinke (running for county commissioner) admitted he voted against the masks. Reinke goes on to say (Times-News article) that a greater emphasis should be placed on education but then admits educating the public hasn't been one of his priorities. Say what! Maybe he and Don Hall and Jack Johnson should start wearing their masks and set a good example as elected officials. They were seen at a public meeting in Murtaugh without masks, not practicing social distancing and repeatedly shaking hands. However, the person I was the most amazed at in this article was Lincoln County Commissioner Roy Hubert. He says that agricultural workers can't wear masks — why? Hubert also stated that wearing a mask decreases oxygen intake, which is NOT backed up by scientific evidence. I hope the voters will look at the actions of these people who have put many people's lives at risk and put us in the red zone. As a retired teacher, the grade I would give them would NOT be good. Think about this when you go to vote if you haven't yet.

Carol Bearup

Twin Falls

