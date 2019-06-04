Our understanding often rests with our willingness to understand. It seems Americans want “sound bite” … everything — giving them the freedom to draw conclusions from inadequate information.
No doubt the school system’s “give-away programs” are out of hand. But administrators find it career-enhancing to kowtow to legislators who, in turn, kowtow to edu-crats in D.C. wherein what works has long been replaced by what sounds good.
“Too much of what is called 'education' is little more than an expensive isolation from reality.” — Dr. Thomas Sowell, Harvard University
Some say, “Teachers get paid for 12 months’ work when they only work nine.”
The reality is teachers have mandatory evenings at school, much of their summers are taken up with meetings, extra courses — many paid for out of their own pockets — and seminars to learn the latest touchy-feely programs that have little or no rational use.
Teachers are expected to be psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors, truant officers, entertainment committees, narcotics officers and more while trying to please students — 80 percent of whom are thoroughly disrespectful and totally unconcerned about education. All for the 49th lowest teacher’s salaries in the U.S.
Through misspeak and the area’s popular “whatever” attitude, my wife earns $11K less than we had judiciously calculated before moving here, her insurance deductible is six times higher, and when she ends her 50-mile commute, she throws food at her face and spends four more hours grading papers for an online academic establishment so that we have enough money to pay our meager bills.
Finally, it was 97 degrees when she was escorted to her new room and told that although the office staff had air conditioning, the students and teachers would have none.
“Schools have enough money?” To do what — produce a new generation of sound-bite thinkers?”
William Cook
Twin Falls
