Letter: School district should follow expert advice

Expert-recommended safety strategies for the mitigation of COVID-19 have not been implemented in the Twin Falls School District for the 2021-22 school year. The CDC currently recommends vaccination, masking indoors (regardless of vaccination status), social distancing of at least 3 feet, and isolating after close exposure, among other strategies.

Rather than implementing these recommendations, TFSD leadership has placed the responsibility for our children’s safety in the hands of fellow parents. There are no mask mandates, few social distancing practices, and no COVID vaccine requirements in place. Instead, parents have been asked on multiple occasions to keep sick children home and consider sending them with a mask. Asking people to “do the right thing” is not an effective strategy. Parents may have many reasons to disregard the recommendations, from political views to financial hardships. Personal preferences and beliefs should not outweigh evidence-based recommendations designed to benefit the general population. Developing and implementing thorough policies can provide a means for accountability and resource allocation.