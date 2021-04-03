 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: SCCAP thanks LDS Church
0 comments

Letter: SCCAP thanks LDS Church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Recently the South Central Community Action Partnership received its third semi-truck load of food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for our USDA Emergency Food Assistance Program. This generous donation helps to further our mission in assisting economically disadvantaged families throughout the Magic Valley. SCCAP was blessed with 23 pallets of food containing peanut butter, milk, flour, cake mixes, corn, green beans, macaroni, spaghetti, pork & beans, soups, salsa, and pears. This was a total of 38,764 lbs. of food valuing over $65,898 all benefiting our 14 partner Magic Valley food pantries providing food to low-income households in their communities. The combined total of the three truckloads of food received from the LDS Church exceeded 130,500 lbs. with a value over $108,000.

Our sincere thanks to Ray Parrish, Twin Falls Public Affairs Representative,

Wayne Goodworth, Church Welfare and Self Reliance Services, Dr. James Coombs President/Welfare Community Council Kimberly Stake and Mitch Moffitt Agents Stake President and all the LDS members that made this possible.

Their support, especially during COVID-19 helps make a huge impact on the community in helping making a difference for those in need. In addition, we would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to all the local area food pantries and volunteers who are helping assist us in putting together food boxes and distributing to families in need.

We are forever grateful for their support and help in furthering our mission in fighting the war against poverty.

Ken J. Robinette

Chief Executive Officer

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Have An Open Mind
Letters

Letter: Have An Open Mind

Letter to the editor: If it came down to helping make school more affordable to students, forget it. Cutting funding because they’re mad about progress and facts? That’s worth their time, energy, and your tax money.

Letter: Legislature failed Idaho children
Letters

Letter: Legislature failed Idaho children

Letter to the editor: Our legislature passed on an opportunity to make sure more of our children start out in life with a solid start. They passed on an opportunity to provide resources for parents to make sure they can be their child’s first and best teacher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News