Letter: SCCAP thanks LDS Church

Recently the South Central Community Action Partnership received its third semi-truck load of food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for our USDA Emergency Food Assistance Program. This generous donation helps to further our mission in assisting economically disadvantaged families throughout the Magic Valley. SCCAP was blessed with 23 pallets of food containing peanut butter, milk, flour, cake mixes, corn, green beans, macaroni, spaghetti, pork & beans, soups, salsa, and pears. This was a total of 38,764 lbs. of food valuing over $65,898 all benefiting our 14 partner Magic Valley food pantries providing food to low-income households in their communities. The combined total of the three truckloads of food received from the LDS Church exceeded 130,500 lbs. with a value over $108,000.