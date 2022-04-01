 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Save the roses

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I served as a County Commissioner for 8 years and during that time we had several discussions about moving the Rose Garden. There is ample room to reestablish the present Rose Garden plus enhance the Court House grounds simply by transplanting the roses to the south side of the judicial building by the flag pole.

At that time there was not enough funds to move the Rose Garden. Yes there will be some loss in transplanting but all those roses can and should be replaced if they die. The Rose Garden was originally established for leaders in our community. I think we should continue that tradition.

If this project could be expanded I am sure there are other people who might join in. With all of the beautification being done in the city, the Grand Old Court House stands there ignored.

Organizations such as CSI Horticulture Department and civic clubs might help to support this project.

My wife, Barbara and I hereby donate 2 St. Patrick's Day roses to start the project off.

People are also reading…

We have many good memories from this court house and like to see the Rose Garden continued.

Thank you.

William J. Brockman

Kimberly

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Make Idaho free again

Letter: Make Idaho free again

Letter: It is time to restore individual rights with liberty candidates that will uphold their oath of office to support and defend the U.S. Constitution.

Letter: A longtime Republican speaks out

Letter: A longtime Republican speaks out

Letter: As a Republican for over 60 years I endorse the basic tenets: Law & order, education and science. Those of you in the state who DO NOT follow these are RINOs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News