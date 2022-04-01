Letter: Save the roses

I served as a County Commissioner for 8 years and during that time we had several discussions about moving the Rose Garden. There is ample room to reestablish the present Rose Garden plus enhance the Court House grounds simply by transplanting the roses to the south side of the judicial building by the flag pole.

At that time there was not enough funds to move the Rose Garden. Yes there will be some loss in transplanting but all those roses can and should be replaced if they die. The Rose Garden was originally established for leaders in our community. I think we should continue that tradition.

If this project could be expanded I am sure there are other people who might join in. With all of the beautification being done in the city, the Grand Old Court House stands there ignored.

Organizations such as CSI Horticulture Department and civic clubs might help to support this project.

My wife, Barbara and I hereby donate 2 St. Patrick's Day roses to start the project off.

We have many good memories from this court house and like to see the Rose Garden continued.

Thank you.

William J. Brockman

Kimberly

