LETTER: Save liberty, protect the Constitution

Constitution not our problem; convention not necessary

An Article V Constitutional Convention has never been called. All 27 amendments were first proposed and then passed by Congress and ratified by three fourths of the state legislatures.

If an Article V convention was held, it would not be a “Convention of the States” but a convention of the people. The delegates would be sovereign representatives of “We the People,” with the power to reject any state or federal limitations that may be imposed on their actions and frame an entirely new and radically different constitution. The convention has the power, once convened, to make its own rules, set its own agenda and set up its own method of ratification.

What kind of delegates would likely be sent to such a convention? It boggles the mind when considering our country’s spectrum of political thought and activism. Justice Scalia warned before a gathering of the Federalist Society, in Morristown, New Jersey, on May 8, 2015, “A constitutional convention is a horrible idea,” adding, “This is not a good century to write a constitution.” And that includes amending it as well.

Who knows what would emerge from a modern Article V Constitutional Convention? Why risk the Constitution? It is not broken. The Constitution is not our problem. It is simply not obeyed and an Article V Convention must never happen if liberty is to be preserved.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now urging Idahoans to sign a petition for an Article V “Term Limits” Constitutional Convention! We the people are the “term limiters” for Congress. They come up for election every two years for us to vote them out if they aren’t representing us well.

Please do not support this call for an Article V “Term Limits” Convention as it could very well be the end of our beloved Constitution!

Liz Niccum

Twin Falls

Republican lies and the windmill rip-off

It is unbelievable that some Americans can say the Jan. 6 attack was anything but a coup or insurrection. The leader, Trump, and his soldiers should all be tried and hung for treason. Trump doesn’t care about you or me or America. He only cares about himself.

The Republican Party should change its name to the “Big Lie Party.” It is amazing that Idaho voters keep sending the same spineless congressmen back to Washington over and over. When your head is so far up Trump’s south end, it is dark and impossible to see the truth.

Now for the rip-off: Windmills are the biggest ecological disaster facing Idaho. BLM ground belongs to the public. That is where we hunt, fish, recreate, graze, camp, etc. We don’t have to ask the king if we can use his ground!

If that company is allowed to build the projects on our land, we will be locked out. First, they bulldoze out acres of sagebrush. Next, they haul in tons of rocks for the roads, fence and gate the roads. Now comes huge holes in the ground to pour thousands of tons of concrete to anchor the monstrosities.

Each windmill makes a loud humming sound and there will no wildlife around. The public will be locked out of our own land. Tell then NO!

Gary Welch

Buhl