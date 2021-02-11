Letter: Same old Trump

Reports related to Trump’s second impeachment very well reflect the Trumpology of the last four years—lie as much as you find tolerable (and the tolerance levels have been moved out extensively), and cover the truth with more lies and deception.

All of a sudden “unity” is being preached by Trump supporters, even though seeds of division have been sown prolifically and vehemently for the last four years. But its obvious the “unity” chant only represents the calls to not stir up anger against Trump and the Republicans for the siege on the Capitol and our democracy.

Ted Cruz calling the second impeachment “vindictive” even though the attack on the Congress dripped with vindictiveness of a man scorned by defeat. David Schoen, Trump’s newly appointed lawyer, making pleas to not show footage in the impeachment proceedings of the violent attempt to overthrow the government, saying it has nothing to do with Trump, even though it has everything to do with Trump. (Watch the videos and decide for yourselves.) And Lindsey Graham supposedly threatening Democrats to not call witnesses in the trial —isn’t that what is supposed to happen in a trial?

Lies, deceit and corruption—the core of Trumpology.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls

