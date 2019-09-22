{{featured_button_text}}
I never served, but I remember them well —

Our soldiers whose battles took them halfway to hell.

I'm proud to say "In our veterans I trust,"

And I salute them all now for their service to us.

Our veterans fought, some sere wounded or died.

All across our country their families have cried.

They fought for Old Glory and stood up for us all,

And again I salute veterans who answered the call.

I don't know their names, and I don't know their faces,

But they've done us all proud in some faraway places.

So many came home, but so many were lost —

I salute those again who paid the ultimate cost.

I can never express just how I feel deep inside;

But when I see them pass by, I still swell up with pride.

They're America's finest and America's best.

I now cry for the fallen, and I salute all the rest.

Paul Clark

Twin Falls

