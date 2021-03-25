 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Salmon can't wait
0 comments

Letter: Salmon can't wait

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

When I read Chuck Malloy's article on March 16 regarding the GOP's complaints about Mike Simpson's plan to breach the four lower Snake River Dams, it surprised me that there has been so much opposition to this bold proposal to save salmon.

Actually, the dams in question provide very little energy for the current energy grid. The energy can easily be replaced by solar and wind, which would be cleaner with less carbon footprint. Most of the energy from these dams is purchased by the State of California at a loss. Dams are less "green" than we have been told and create methane because warm water behind the dams grow algae which decays and creates greenhouse gases.

Rep. Simpson has done extensive research and the proposal covers expenses for not only mediating existing issues(river transport/irrigation) but also supports improvements in Lewiston and other river communities which would boost the economy of these towns and spike tourism.

I urge our elected officials in Washington State (Sen. Maria Cantwell, Rep. Derek Kilmer) and involved governors to work with Rep. Simpson to improve the proposal. Our salmon can't wait. We need to take this bold step to save salmon and our Southern Resident Orca population.

Leslie Kreher

Monroe, Washington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The Final Nail
Letters

Letter: The Final Nail

Letter to the editor: 

Our nation once had a party called "Republicans,"

Who now seem to be just "Republi-can'ts."

While the party known as the "Democrats,"

Have become the Socialist "Demonic-rats."

Letter: The time for bold action on dams is now
Letters

Letter: The time for bold action on dams is now

Letter to the editor: The lower Snake River dams are “run-of-river” structures, meaning they do not store significant amounts of water so provide negligible flood control. If breached, there would be minimal impact for flood control of downstream communities.

Letter: Legislators hate sharing power
Letters

Letter: Legislators hate sharing power

Letter to the editor: The reality is, the government haters in Idaho’s legislature are not anti-government at all . . . they hate not being the only branch of government.

Letter: Give Simpson's salmon plan a chance
Letters

Letter: Give Simpson's salmon plan a chance

Letter to the editor: Personally I prefer my money to go toward something that will probably succeed rather than "business as usual" which has failed. Incidentally, insanity is defined as continuing to do the same thing and expecting a different result.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News