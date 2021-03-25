Letter: Salmon can't wait

When I read Chuck Malloy's article on March 16 regarding the GOP's complaints about Mike Simpson's plan to breach the four lower Snake River Dams, it surprised me that there has been so much opposition to this bold proposal to save salmon.
Actually, the dams in question provide very little energy for the current energy grid. The energy can easily be replaced by solar and wind, which would be cleaner with less carbon footprint. Most of the energy from these dams is purchased by the State of California at a loss. Dams are less "green" than we have been told and create methane because warm water behind the dams grow algae which decays and creates greenhouse gases.
Rep. Simpson has done extensive research and the proposal covers expenses for not only mediating existing issues(river transport/irrigation) but also supports improvements in Lewiston and other river communities which would boost the economy of these towns and spike tourism.
I urge our elected officials in Washington State (Sen. Maria Cantwell, Rep. Derek Kilmer) and involved governors to work with Rep. Simpson to improve the proposal. Our salmon can't wait. We need to take this bold step to save salmon and our Southern Resident Orca population.
Leslie Kreher
Monroe, Washington