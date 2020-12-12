 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Saddened to see Simpson challenge election
0 comments

Letter: Saddened to see Simpson challenge election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

"106 republicans back challenge of election results"

I am deeply saddened and disappointed to see my Congressman Mike Simpson's name on this un-American and anti-democratic screed.

My respect for Mr. Simpson and the Idaho Trumplican party is greatly diminished (Russ Fulcher not so much)

Do they no longer believe in government of the people, by the people, for the people ?

Joe Salisbury

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Napolitano wrong on masks and freedom
Letters

Letter: Napolitano wrong on masks and freedom

Letter to the editor: Andrew Napolitano, an elite Fox newsman, argued with force, eloquence and conviction that individual liberty trumps public safety because it is a God given right (and presumably, public safety is not).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News