Letter: Saddened to see Simpson challenge election

"106 republicans back challenge of election results"
I am deeply saddened and disappointed to see my Congressman Mike Simpson's name on this un-American and anti-democratic screed.
My respect for Mr. Simpson and the Idaho Trumplican party is greatly diminished (Russ Fulcher not so much)
Do they no longer believe in government of the people, by the people, for the people ?
Joe Salisbury
Twin Falls
