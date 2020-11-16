 Skip to main content
Letter: Sad to see mask protest
Letter: Sad to see mask protest

My wife's family is from Idaho, and I have spent quality time myself in Twin Falls and nearby. It is with great sadness that I see folks protesting against masks, as if the wearing of a mask has any relevance to the freedom of a people who are supposed to be able to govern themselves.

Our founders desired the right to levy their own taxes and to make their own laws. They also understood the danger of diseases and Washington had his troops vaccinated against smallpox.

If our founders could see some of us protesting the wearing of a mask, when the mask will save lives, they would wonder if we are even worthy of the right to govern ourselves.

Terence McKenna

Dover, New Jersey

