Letter: Sacrifice in short supply

Recent events have shown us that sacrifice is in short supply everywhere. People are downright unwilling to help for the common good.

The surge of Covid infections are a great example. People who have refused the vaccine are still clogging our hospitals and spreading this dreaded disease. Many more refuse to mask-up or social distance.

The acute water shortage which has dams and reservoir at historic low levels and appeals made for water conservation and curtailing of unnecessary watering of lawns has fallen on deaf ears. Too many are not willing to sacrifice for the common good of us all.

Yet the people thirst, yearn and hunger for a leader they can rally behind and unify the people for the common good of us all.

We fail to see any leadership on these and other issues that affect the common good, health safety and welfare of us all. All of our elected officials state, county and federal can take a collective bow. Seems as though our elected brain-trust have proven to be as empty as our reservoirs.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls

