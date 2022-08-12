 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: S.437 Veterans Pits Exposure

As a veteran, I am interested in S.437 Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act. It was introduced by Senator Dan Sullivan (R AK) last year and shepherded through the Senate and House by Republicans.

Burn pits were occasionally used to get rid of camp garbage and debris causing some troops stationed in the general area to breath smoky air. The bill had to do with disability compensation since medical was already covered. Some people were distressed, when in June, Senator Pat Toomey (R PA) wanted to clarify some technical issues through the amendment process that delayed the bill.

What’s shocking is that every summer thousands of times more people receive the same treatment as burn pit troops through forest fires. The smoke and toxins are the same except the quantities are thousands of times larger. Health experts have warned about the potential of lung disease and other health problems for years.

Those of us that have supported forest management for decades believed that when people died and entire towns destroyed, management would change. But no, California’s Governor Newsom announced after a particularly devastating wild fire that it’s all global warming and out of his hands. Unless of course, we gave him trillions of dollars to change our society.

We know how to do forest management.

The USFS was at one time the only U.S. agency that made money and shared it with counties and schools through timber receipts. We had a clear summer sky. To return to forest management our entire direction and rules would need to be changed. Before that happens, we will be mandated to wear masks during the summer. Our forest fire burn pits will continue, our exposure will continue, and the proven results will happen. Health and clean air are not priorities.

Terry Platts

Gooding

