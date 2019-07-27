I would like to respond to the community columnist article by Linda Brugger entitled, "What's wrong with a little help" that appeared in the Times-News July 17. I was recently in Twin Falls to attend the Over-50-Year Twin Falls High School reunion and, as I am also a graduate of Union Elementary School in Curry, I also attended the 50-year anniversary of this school becoming the Twin Falls County Historical Museum.
I agree with the main thrust of Brugger's column. To produce the productive population necessary to move Idaho forward in the 21st century, all citizens must be educated and empowered — women as well as men, those from rural communities and those from urban areas, those whose grandparents came to Idaho from the Midwest and those whose grandparents came to Idaho from Japan or Mexico. I'm sure the new president of Boise State University understands this fundamental fact even though some Republican legislators apparently do not.
On another point, however, I must disagree with Brugger. In her column, she indicates that students from rural school districts will suffer educationally from limitations. This is not my experience. The picture of the fifth- and sixth-grade classes at Union School taken in 1949 shows our teacher Glen Cannon and 21 students. Of his group of students, one went on to get a master's degree in computer science from MIT, one graduated from West Point and has become a minister, two of us went to Harvard and then got doctoral degrees in the sciences and became successful university professors, another had a career as an orchestra leader and two had successful careers in law enforcement. I submit that this record disproves the idea that attending a rural, three-room grade school necessarily produces educational limitations.
William Alworth
Athens, Georgia
