Rural states like Idaho should be very concerned about what the White House has planned to change the U.S. Postal Service.
A privatized system is now being discussed to reduce service and let the private USPS charge whatever they want in order to make a profit. Currently, the public postal service reaches out to everyone in the USA — no matter where they live — with universal service and prices on a not-for-profit system, using no taxes. H.R. 993 in Congress would protect your right to reasonable prices and service.
The financial challenges the USPS faces now could be taken care of if Congress abolishes the unnecessary pre-funding mandate — to pre-fund future retirees’ health benefits — at $5.5 billion per year. Creating a postal banking system along with a convenient, cost efficient, vote-by-mail system would generate positive revenue.
The meager two-cent price reductions, from 49 cents to 47 cents, for a stamp in 2016 made the postal service lose a whopping $2 billion.
The USPS positively recognizes veterans by employing more than 200,000 across the country.
Please let Congress know that you support a public positive postal service. Thank you.
John Paige, president
Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers
