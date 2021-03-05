Letter: Rural communities need reliable broadband

In a data-driven society, reliable broadband access is no longer a luxury, it is a lifeline. Nevertheless, it is estimated that 250K Idahoans have limited or no access to broadband. Reliable broadband infrastructure is an urgent priority for many rural communities. These communities experience distinct broadband challenges that require complex technology solutions, investment levels, and greater public-private collaboration. For years, the Economic Development Districts of Idaho (EDDI) have been hard at work creating and implementing development strategies to help prepare them to build broadband infrastructure. Regardless of this work, it will go nowhere if communities can’t receive federal grant money because a considerable amount of more work needs to be done.

Thanks to the Broadband Task Force formed by Governor Little and federal funds from the CARES Act, thousands of Idahoans will have access to high-speed Internet for the first time. However, this is a small fraction of what Idaho needs, and with the anticipation of more federal grant funds coming, we need to ensure we are ready with a comprehensive and progressive broadband plan to secure funding.