Letter: Running out of hope
Letter: Running out of hope

Supplies are dwindling… I am not talking about bandages, sutures, syringes or any “physical” medical supply… I am talking about HOPE. We are tired. As healthcare professionals we have and will always continue to devote our energy, and in many circumstances our personal safety, to the health and well being of our community. We chose this path early in our lives and committed a significant amount of time, money and personal sacrifice to caring for those that cannot care for themselves. We do this with a sense of duty and compassion while judiciously utilizing the resources that are available.

Sadly, our supplies are dwindling. Supplies like empathy, resiliency, hope and a sincere understanding that the community we willingly support will then in turn do what it can to help itself and support US. These are the supplies that we are running DESPERATELY SHORT on.

As a member of our local healthcare team, I am asking… I am pleading… I am BEGGING with everyone to PLEASE do whatever it takes to keep yourself safe and healthy so that we can do our part to care for those who can’t. Healthcare is a PARTNERSHIP between those who provide it and those who benefit from it, one side of the partnership CANNOT carry the load alone.

PLEASE get vaccinated, wear a mask if at all possible, maintain social distancing and perform frequent hand hygiene. Without your help, we WILL fail despite our continued and in some cases, heroic efforts. PLEASE HELP US.

Wallace Maxwell, MSN, RN, CPPS

Patient Safety Specialist at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Twin Falls Idaho

