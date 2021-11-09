 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Rules prevent chaos

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I read, with much dismay, Mark Schuckert’s letter to the editor in your Wednesday paper. While I agree that we need our freedom to some extent, one needs to understand that freedoms are limited, in human populations, based upon how many human bodies inhabit a piece of ground. Complete freedom may be fine if you are the only inhabitant for thousands of miles. Do what you want. However, with more than 7 billion people (increasing by about a million a day) inhabiting the earth’s surface, there is a huge need for rules for there are few places where no people exist. We may not always like them but they are necessary to prevent chaos, calamity and whatever within the human populations, let alone the impact these populations are having on “mother earth.” So, Mr. Schuckert, and your freedom foundation cohorts, saddle up. The ride isn’t and won’t always be pleasant. The “rules” are here to help guide those of you who would trample all over the world and other peoples to prevent cataclysms, possibly yet unheard or seen. You and Ms. McGeachin need to understand that rules prevent chaos and with well over 7 billion people on earth right now, we darn sure don’t need more chaos and calamity as well.

Ray Hoem

Buhl

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Survivors' voices won't be silenced

Letter: Survivors' voices won't be silenced

Letter: As a survivor of domestic and gun violence, my voice joins the thousands of others in this state to call for change that would finally provide the basic support many of us need.

Letter: Stop the spread

Letter: Stop the spread

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose)--unless exe…

Letter: The Idaho way

Letter: The Idaho way

Letter: If you want to believe the "big lie" go ahead but do you need to destroy any decent morals that are left in our community?

Letter: Disappointed

Letter: Disappointed

Letter: Politics aside I find the behavior of our former president totally unacceptable. Even more unacceptable are those who continue to support him, after witnessing his behavior.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News