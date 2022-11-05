Letter: Rule of Law is on the ballot in Idaho for this election

For 33 years, I taught American Government students the constitutional principle of Rule of Law. My commitment to students understanding it came from my travels to other countries where that principle is NOT the standard. I hoped those young people would remember and vote to protect our state’s laws and norms while advocating for elected officials to do the same.

This general election, Rule of Law is on the ballot in Idaho.

Idaho’s Attorney General’s office must be led by someone who has the highest ethical standard to ensure Idaho residents are treated equally and that the laws and norms of our state are upheld. The only choice on the ballot in this race who meets these credentials is Tom Arkoosh. Many will not vote for Arkoosh because he is running as a Democrat, however they should reconsider. Tom is a noble man who has been endorsed by Republicans, Democrats, and Independs.

Dallin H. Oaks, former Utah Supreme Court Justice stated, “There are many political issues, and no party, platform, or individual candidate can satisfy all personal preferences. Each citizen must therefore decide which issues are most important to him or her at any particular time….It may require changing party support or candidate choices even from election to election.”

No issue is more important today than the principle of Rule of Law.

I urge you to vote to uphold the Rule of Law by voting for Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General.

Cindy Wilson

Meridian