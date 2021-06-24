 Skip to main content
Letter: Rotary asked Senior Center's permission before opening stand
The Twin Falls Noon Rotary Club was mentioned in a Letter to the Editor by Doug Brown last Wednesday, stating that our club had swooped in on the food sales of the Twin Falls Senior Center at the weekly Municipal Band summer concerts, and that we are siphoning off money intended for the support of the Center and its wonderful work on behalf of our senior community.

Mr. Brown's comments are, however, uninformed. Before we set up our popcorn stand for the band shell concerts, we asked the Center for its permission. They gave us an enthusiastic thumbs up, and told us how much they would enjoy working with us. We both agreed the money we each raised would stay within our respective organizations for the various community outreach projects we each support.

Our club is proud to work alongside the Senior Center for the greater good of Twin Falls.

Chris Huston

Twin Falls Noon Rotary Club

