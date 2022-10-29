Letter: Ron Taylor will give his best to help us

When my friend Ron Taylor (“RT” as some folks call him) retired from being a long-time firefighter/paramedic, I wasn’t too surprised to learn that he had quickly started in on a new way to help our local communities. RT isn’t one to sit around and let others do the work for him.

When I was brand new on the fire department, trying to navigate the complexity and intensity of the calls that we go on, I always hoped that I would be scheduled to work with Ron. He was highly experienced and skilled on the job, which helped of course. But more importantly, he was calm and competent and he was a good teacher. Watching him work, it was always very clear what the most important part of being a responder was: Giving one’s best to help the people that need us.

He took that job very seriously every time a call started – he knew the stakes were usually high and that it mattered. He is the kind of leader that people look to in tough situations. And I know that he would take the job in the State Senate just as seriously.

Politics can often turn into an “us versus them” fight, and I’ve seen it make people angry, tired, and disconnected from their elected officials. Ron doesn’t have an “us versus them” bone in his body. He solves problems and takes care of the work that needs to be done, no matter who needs it, and he knows what the most important part is: Giving one’s best to help the people that need us.

Hannes Thum

Hailey