Letter: Ron Taylor needs your vote

Candidate for Senator Ron Taylor and I have been longtime co-workers. He is exceptionally honest, dependable and has a personal history of serving others. Ron needs your vote to become Senator of Idaho’s 26th District. He is knowledgeable and ready to represent you on critical issues like housing, education, jobs, water, and the environment.

Ron has been in southern Idaho over thirty years working first at Sun Valley Company. He later became a Wood River Firefighter and after challenging work and education, a leader as Captain Firefighter/Paramedic until his recent retirement. A moderate, commonsense person, Ron understands the everyday issues facing working people. I urge you to vote for Ron Taylor, Senator.

Tom Johnson,

Ketchum Fire Chief, Retired

