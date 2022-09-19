 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ron Taylor is the state senator we need

Ron Taylor is the State Senator Candidate we need to elect. In his role as a career firefighter and paramedic, he has put the welfare of citizens first. He understands emergencies, community, and how systems work effectively. His campaign slogan, People Over Politics, reflects this desire to serve all his constituents in Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine Counties.

As Ron visits with individuals in all three counties, he attends to folks’ real-time challenges and concerns, bringing fresh eyes to each situation. Unlike his opponent, Ron Taylor doesn’t want our school librarians put in legal jeopardy as part of a political tug of war based on arbitrary book bans. Nor does he want pregnant women to be denied appropriate and in some cases life-saving healthcare.

Ron is a man of common sense who wants to carry on as a public servant at a whole new level. We will be fortunate to have him as our State Senator. He has already proven that he knows how to serve and protect all of the people. Vote for Ron Taylor!

Victoria Roper, M.Ed.

Educator

