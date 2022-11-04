 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ron Taylor for our next Idaho State Senator

We write to publicly show support for Ron Taylor as our next Idaho State Senator for District 26. A career firefighter and paramedic, most recently with Wood River Fire and Rescue, he has selflessly worked for the community’s safety for nearly three decades. Since retiring, he has volunteered for several different non-profits, and recently was awarded a Presidential Service Award.

Mentored and endorsed by current Idaho State Sen. Michelle Stennett, he’s well versed in the issues that Idahoans are grabbling with today including access to safe reproductive healthcare, cooperative use of natural resources, protection of public lands, and quality education for all.

We’ve known Ron, and his wife Alex, for many years. Without question, he’s one of the most decent and sincere people we’ve ever known. A person we can all trust, Ron Taylor is a person of strong convictions and unerring integrity.

We strongly urge District 26 voters to listen to Ron, visit his website (www.rontaylorforseante.com), consider your family and neighbors, and then vote for a good man who cares about Blaine, Lincoln, and Jerome counties in equal measures.

Sincerely,

Dana Dugan

Ken Ferris

Hailey

