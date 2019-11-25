News that Mitt Romney wants to get involved in e-cigarettes for the "good " of our children is a warning alarm to me. Romney, the most calculating self-serving opportunist I've witnessed, wants to tax e-cigarette products, to drive customers back to real tobacco products. E-cigarettes, if properly used, are supposed to be safer and a way to quit smoking altogether. But I so find it ironic that while our politicians approve of anti-smoking public service announcements the are for "recreational" marijuana even though it could be worse for you. Mitt you're a cold-blooded snake.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda, Pennsylvania
