{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

News that Mitt Romney wants to get involved in e-cigarettes for the "good " of our children is a warning alarm to me. Romney, the most calculating self-serving opportunist I've witnessed, wants to tax e-cigarette products, to drive customers back to real tobacco products. E-cigarettes, if properly used, are supposed to be safer and a way to quit smoking altogether. But I so find it ironic that while our politicians approve of anti-smoking public service announcements the are for "recreational" marijuana even though it could be worse for you. Mitt you're a cold-blooded snake.

Joseph DuPont

Towanda, Pennsylvania

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments