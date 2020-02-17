{{featured_button_text}}
One Republican Senator found the courage to break away from the Republican Cult of Trump. One Senator who could no longer be a toady, agreeing to everything directed by the raging would-be dictator.

Mitt Romney showed the others how it should be done, how to value principle, decency, and truth above unthinking party obedience. His courage in the face of sure retribution is remarkable.

It is only unfortunate that he did not do it sooner when it might have inspired others to find their backbones.

Betty Slifer

Filer

