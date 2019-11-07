{{featured_button_text}}
I used to have an old house phone which did not display a caller’s ID. After receiving so many hang-up calls, I programmed my message machine to respond after only two rings to enable my screening.

Nevertheless, I still had to play back its numerous recorded hang-ups.

Yet amazing as it is, now that I’ve purchased a modern house phone with free caller ID, I seldom receive these nuisance hang-up calls anymore.

Therefore, I can’t help to suspect that these nuisance ROBO callers are somehow able to detect and avoid calling numbers with caller ID — perhaps fearing that we will report them to the Federal Communications Commission for violating a Do-Not-Call listed number.

Pat O'Rorke

Jerome

