I used to have an old house phone which did not display a caller’s ID. After receiving so many hang-up calls, I programmed my message machine to respond after only two rings to enable my screening.
Nevertheless, I still had to play back its numerous recorded hang-ups.
Yet amazing as it is, now that I’ve purchased a modern house phone with free caller ID, I seldom receive these nuisance hang-up calls anymore.
Therefore, I can’t help to suspect that these nuisance ROBO callers are somehow able to detect and avoid calling numbers with caller ID — perhaps fearing that we will report them to the Federal Communications Commission for violating a Do-Not-Call listed number.
Pat O'Rorke
Jerome
