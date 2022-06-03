 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Letter: Roads

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

There is talk of the need for a new bridge crossing the Snake, connecting North and South, with the idea of helping to alleviate the congestion on Twin Falls roads.

I grew up in filer, and since the late '90s, I proposed a bridge to family and friends that would connect Filer and Jerome, think this would help grow the Wildcat territory. I envisioned using the old "Broken Bridge" location with improvements to existing roadways, but not rim to rim.

There are now multiple locations and options proposed for a new bridge. The most recent was suggested near the Perrine Bridge. If the idea is to clog up the Twin Falls streets, that sounds counterintuitive to the new bridges' purpose.

Currently, northbound travelers from Nevada have only two options to get to Boise: Go through Twin Falls or through Buhl and Hagerman to Bliss.

If U.S. 93 was extended to Interstate 84 in Jerome, multiple problems would be solved.

Another road suggestion for Planning and Zoning: I heard they are getting rid of the fire station at Frontier Field. Why not extend and connect Fillmore Street through the east side of CSI. This would help eleviate traffic through the campus and help protect kids at the Boys and Girls Club, the Armory, students and park users in general.

Joe Mannen

Filer

